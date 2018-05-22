Don’t give up on us, Mr. President

We in the Central Valley and a few other conservative pockets in California want you to know that we do not agree with all of the nonsense that is going on in this state . Our liberal leaders are taxing us in every area in order to support their liberal agenda.
Hard-working California families are exiting on a daily basis and one day California will be out of tax dollars to support their causes. So please, President Trump, don’t include us “deplorables” with the bulk of Californians who seem to want to suck our state dry. Don’t give up on us, President Trump!
Nancy Kilgore, Clovis
