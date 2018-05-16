Whelan looking like more of same

Whelan is Just Another Good Ol’ Boy
Is Brian Whelan showing his true colors? Is his latest – and might I add offensive – campaign mailer a sign of what’s to come if elected to Fresno City Council?
I think so. Seems to me, Whelan is already starting to look like another good ol’ boy reminiscent of other sitting council members. This isn’t the type of leadership we need at Fresno City Hall.
Fresno City Council has done enough to make City Hall an unwelcoming environment for too many, all because council members feel they can unapologetically make racist and divisive statements or call constituents and organizations derogatory names from the dais.
Enough is enough.
As a community, we need to stand together now and at the polls when voting for the next representative for District 7. True leadership resides in candidate Veva Islas. Islas is a homegrown candidate who has done more to make an impact in Fresno than either of her competitors. Just look at her record. Islas is a true community champion, and will serve her entire term. She’s what Fresno needs.
Sorry, Brian, but your latest stunt wasn’t very neighborly. I’m with Veva.
Augie Blancas, Fresno
