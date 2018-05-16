Get involved for more green space

As a former representative of District 4 in the City of Fresno, I recall the pleas from constituents for more parks, trails and amenities that would improve the quality of life for the residents of District 4 and Fresno at large. At the time – and to this day – there are no additional funds to meet the huge demand for green space in Fresno.
Fortunately we will have an opportunity to put a measure on the ballot for this coming November. This measure will allow Fresno the opportunity to rise to the level of other cities as it relates to quality of life through green space and a trail system that will put us on par with Sacramento, the Bay Area, San Diego, L.A. and even Bakersfield!
If we want to continue the “brain drain” of our brightest young people, then we can bury our heads in the sand and continue to believe that we don’t deserve better as a community. I urge you to contact the Fresno For Parks organization – fresnoforparks.org – and get involved in this chance of a life time to make a difference for our city and our future.
Brad Castillo, Fresno
