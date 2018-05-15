Dangerous curb a waiting lawsuit

I would like to address a somewhat dangerous curb located around a handicap parking stall inside the parking garage across from the Chukchansi Park. It is located immediately to the left in the first stall. There is an entrance/exit area right next to it also that leads to the outside sidewalk.
The dangerous aspect is not leaving, but entering. Unless you made a mental note that a high sidewalk curb is next to the entrance walk area, chances are you might stumble on the high curb surrounding the handicap parking unit. This needs to be addressed and the curb needs to be taken out of at least remodeled with a slant to one side leading up to the curb. If anybody gets seriously injured due to this curb, the city is seriously up for a lawsuit.
Robert Romero, Fresno
Comments