League has always welcomed men

While many women’s organizations are not co-ed, as noted in the Kim Kruser (May 13) letter to The Bee, the League of Women Voters has always welcomed and included men. Around 15 percent of our local members are male, and through our 77 years in Fresno we have frequently had men serve on our Board of Directors.
Although there have been requests for the national organization to change its name, it has declined to do so for historic reasons. In 2020 all leagues will celebrate 100 years of encouraging participation in our democracy in the United States. Perhaps the beginning of our second hundred years will merit a name “adjustment.”
Marianne Kast, League of Women Voters of Fresno
