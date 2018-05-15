Taxpayers’ money wasted wall, train

As a Republocrat-Democan, I’d like to propose the best solution to the purely political pushing for a Great Wall of America and for a Fast Train Fiasco. Both will costs billions of taxpayer dollars to build. The wall can be penetrated or tunneled under; the train will only serve the executives who can afford a ticket and can already get there as fast and as cheap by plane.
The taxpayers’ money should be better spent hiring more border guards to cover the area more efficiently to catch the crooks who charge huge amounts to smuggle people across the border and the drug lords and dealers who smuggle in and sell the billions of dollars of drugs that are destroying our people.
And our money being wasted to build a fast train should go to hire even more of our now unemployed persons to repair our deteriorating infrastructure (gutted roads and weakening bridges) and to build much needed dams and underground reservoirs to store the much needed water for our crops and city population’s needs.
When will our government leaders stop being just politicians, pushing for their own foolish and costly projects, and start working together for the good of our citizens?
F. Don Burkhart, Clovis
