Shirt was OK for Clovis student to wear

The article (May 9) by Aleksandra Appleton, “A Clovis Unified student says she was ordered to cover up her gay pride shirt,” talks about how Andria Zavala (the student) got her dress coded at Clark Intermediate last week. Andria was sufficiently sticking up for what she believed in. She wore a “Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning” shirt to show her support in the people who choose to be different in their sexual preference.
The report by Appleton says Andria got the shirt from her mother as an Easter present. When Andria got to school, Principal Teresa Barber and another administrator told Andria the shirt was “a distraction to other people and their beliefs.”Andria should not have gotten dress coded for wearing that shirt. It had no inappropriate pictures. Students are allowed to wear shirts that have a woman’s body displayed. Andria should be allowed to wear something she supports, especially if there were no inappropriate images.
Sabrina Ruiz, Fresno
