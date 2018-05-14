Think before you speak

Regarding Helga Weber’s letter (May 9) “No equal free speech for conservatives,” it comes to mind that the POTUS has been allowed to say and do anything disgusting and inappropriate, such as his comments about John McCain, while those of us who express our opinion in a civil way are blocked and criticized.
When expressing our opinions we all need to take a breath before we speak. Several comments are uncalled for, including those of Randa Jarrar. We can have all the education in the world but if we have no respect or manners, it is all for naught.
Dolores O’Bar, Fresno
