Charter school closing shameful

I am responding to the article by Aleksandra Appleton (May 9) sharing the proposed closure of Kepler Neighborhood School in downtown Fresno.
I am appalled that the Fresno Unified School District board voted to close this school. Have any of the board members actually been there? I am a strong supporter of this school and am aware of many of its trials. But what about the students? No one talked to them. No one asked them about their school. Once again, Fresno is FresNO, not FresYES.
The board has used the archaic and harming tool of test scores. Shame on you to board members who voted no. Shame on you for not supporting at least one more year of support for the children, families and employees.
I’m becoming more and more disappointed in Fresno. We are the NO city of California.
So sad and appalled.
Katherine Crowe, Fresno
