Nunes has neglected district

Pssssst, District 22. You really need to clean your house. Seriously! It stinks from corruption. It’s a national embarrassment.
Devin Nunes is broken, and hasn’t been representing us for a very long time. In fact, he works against us. With 50% of Fresno County, and 55% of Tulare county residents enrolled in Medi-Cal, Nunes consistently votes to cut federal funding for healthcare. Our tax dollars leave District 22, yet only 78% are returned. FYI, California is 42nd in federal spending dollars returned.
Nunes’ support of Trump’s tariffs robs our valley’s agricultural pocketbooks. Nunes sabotages his own House Intelligence Committee because he’s Trump’s puppet. Enough already! It’s time to clean District 22 and vote Nunes out. Replace him with a highly qualified and passionate advocator. Vote for Andrew Janz. We deserve quality representation.
Debbie Todd, Clovis
