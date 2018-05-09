Nunes embarrasses district

I have been embarrassed to live in Devin Nunes’ district ever since the Uber incident when he pretended to take important information to the White House late one night last March.
He recently met with a land rights group which featured Ammon Bundy and he said the following: “ 90% of publications are owned by hard left billionaires if you don’t think 90% of the media is totally corrupt, you’re fooling yourself.”
“Russia is probably funding money into the U.S. to protect the Endangered Species Act.”
“If we don’t marshal our forces on the right, we’re gonna go extinct.”
The truth is large campaign donations from monied interests dominate our politics. Ultra-right Sinclair media is buying up our local news stations (including one TV news station in Fresno). These crazy notions he spreads and likely believes are not good for our nation.
We in California’s 22nd Congressional District have a real choice this year, and we can vote Nunes out. I am supporting Andrew Janz, a Fresno Deputy District Attorney who grew up in Visalia, for this position. He is wise beyond his 30-something years, and will bring a new energy to the House of Representatives.
Julie A. Collura, Fresno
