Nunes standing up to the swamp

Congressman Devin Nunes is doing the right thing. He is standing up for the truth. As a member of the House of Representatives, he has responsibility to keep the FBI, Department of Justice and all of the bureaucrats in check. Under the Constitution the House of Representatives has to oversee them. He is being very courageous to stand up to the swamp.
As for President Trump being the biggest liar, does anyone remember who he ran against? The Clintons have been known to lie. Bill Clinton has had many women accuse him of sexual harassment and Hillary Clinton worked to cover it up. Trump was not my first choice, but he become my only choice.
President Trump has been doing a great job. Just ask the people who now have a job.
David Borchardt, Fresno
