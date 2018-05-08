Union election mailer draws ire

Thank you, SEIU, for the campaign mailer I just received declaring which candidates “the union” supports for nine statewide offices from the governor on down. It will be super handy to bring to the voting booth on Election Day. No need to do any research now, I can just vote against each smiling face.
I’m curious, though, why none of the union leadership asked me, a member, if I agreed with whom the union chose to be the recipients of my dues? I wonder if the Supreme Court sees my point? We’ll find out soon.
Tony Barrett, Clovis
