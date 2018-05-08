Fresno State ignores common decency

In the piece published May 5, Marek Warszawski assumes that only 257 people at the Fresno State forum regarding Randa Jarrar indicates lack of public interest. Not so! People did not attend because the decision had already been made to keep Jarrar on staff. One could attend and speak, but it would make no difference.
Warszawski seems to think the community has largely forgotten Jarrar’s arrogance, vulgarity and disrespect for the dead (Barbara Bush). Many of us have not and will not forget Fresno State’s decision for free speech while ignoring common decency. Our young people deserve better instructors and a college that considers character as well as knowledge in choosing faculty.
I graduated from Fresno State in 1966. I am no longer proud of that fact.
Louise Armstrong, Fresno
