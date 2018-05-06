Nunes lacks courage to stand up to Trump

By any standards, Donald Trump is a morally bankrupt human being. He’s lied so many times in a year and a half in office, he surely could win a Guinness World Record.
He is an insufferable braggart. When he asked himself at a rally what he had to do with North Korea’s change of heart regarding denuclearization, he said, “Everything!” His vile language against Mexicans, African-Americans and Muslims fuels division and emboldens racists. His track record with women is poor.
Yet political opportunist Devin Nunes, who has hitched his wagon to Trump’s collapsing star, keeps his head down and mouth shut, either tacitly approving of Trump’s behavior or lacking the courage to stand up to him.
Washington has become a political cesspool, and anyone wondering why the vast majority of Americans are sick of Washington politics need look no further than Trump and Nunes.
Trump and Nunes don’t represent who we are as a country or as a people. They lack the basic values of integrity, honesty, respect and common decency that still count for most Americans. The November mid-term election can’t come soon enough.
Tom Tyner, Clovis
Comments