Gun control doesn’t stop gun violence

Gun control has brought awareness to individuals on who should purchase a gun.
There are individuals who desire to purchase firearms to feel secure. However, individuals who have mental illnesses are causing gun laws and background checks to be ineffective.
Gun violence is an issue that questions whether or not firearms should be allowed for individuals to purchase. Throughout the crimes individuals commit dealing with firearms, gun control has not succeeded in reducing gun violence.
There has been gun violence all throughout the world and firearms are frequently used in mass shootings at schools. Also, numerous events of individuals using firearms recklessly and taking the lives of innocent people have happened many times. For instance, there was the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
There should be strict background checks because gun laws have not caused crime rates to decrease and gun violence is still an issue.
Leslie Herrera, Fresno
