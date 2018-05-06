Fresno State professor was just being presidential

The folks who are so outraged about the tweet by Randa Jarrar are very interesting. They say nothing about Trump calling Hillary Clinton – former first lady, senator and secretary of state – a liar and crook and that she should be jailed!
The tweets by Ms. Jarrar were ill-timed and in poor taste; however, can anyone ever forget the callous comments Barbara Bush made when the victims of Katrina were huddled in the sports arena? She said they probably had never had it so good!
Since insulting and demeaning tweets seem to be the habit of Trump, perhaps Ms. Jarrar believed she was being presidential.
Belva Quattrin, Kingsburg
Comments