If landlords must clean up properties, mayor should clean trashy streets

The city of Fresno sent out letters regarding rental properties to all landlords.
The letter says that a $100 inspection fee is to be paid by all landlords if they wish to continue renting a property/house.
“Building and grounds are to be kept clean, sanitary, and free from garbage.” Other structural, and sanitation requirements are also included on the list of items for inspection and correction. If all rules and regulations regarding cleanliness and sanitation are not met, the landlord must either clean it up or get out of the rental business. And each additional inspection fee will be in the amount of $100.
How about charging the city a fee for each time we have to drive on our local freeways and view all the garbage and trash spilled on the sides of the freeways. We as citizens, also deserve cleanliness and structural safety on our city streets.
Come on mayor, do your job, and clean the freeways within the city limits. There will be a fee of $100 for each inspection – and this fee is to be paid for each additional failed inspection, until the highways are cleaned up. Use the city budget to clean it up.
Eduardo Martinez, Fresno
Comments