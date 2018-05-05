Alexander Hamilton said, “The first duty of society is justice.” I couldn’t agree with him more.
We, as citizens, have a special opportunity this election on June 5. We will be electing two new judges to the Fresno County courts and this hasn’t happened in a long-time.
After careful consideration of the candidates, I believe that Robert Mangano is best choice for Superior Court No. 8. I believe Mr. Mangano is the most qualified candidate because of his over 15 years of real-life trial experience in Fresno County. Most of all, he has a history of protecting those who are the most vulnerable; especially children.
He has prosecuted and convicted murderers, gang members, drug dealers and sexual predators. He has the overwhelming support of community and law enforcement leaders including Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer and Fresno Police Officers Association, Fresno Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Clovis Police Officers’ Association, just to name a few.
I hope you will join me and vote for Robert Mangano for judge.
Nathan Magsig, Clovis, Supervisor, Fresno County, District 5
