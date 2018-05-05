Teach children ABCs of fun in the sun

The observance of National Melanoma/Skin Cancer Awareness and Detection Month in May presents an excellent opportunity to remind the members of our community to protect themselves from skin cancer.
Half of all new cancers are skin cancers, and 1.3 million Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer this year alone.
One in five Americans is likely to get skin cancer of some type during their lifetime.
Protecting children from sun damage is a priority. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 80 percent of sun damage occurs in the first 18 years of life. The Academy advises parents to teach children the ABCs for fun in the sun:
A = AWAY. Stay away from the sun in the middle of the day.
B = BLOCK. Use SPF 15 or higher sunscreen.
C = COVER UP. Wear a shirt and a hat.
S = SPEAK OUT. Talk to family and friends about sun protection.
Now is the perfect time to see your dermatologist for an annual skin check-up. See your physician if you notice abnormal blemishes or skin lesions. Early detection is critical.
Leslie Storey, M.D., Fresno
