Thank you, Fresno, for my mindset

I’m writing to you as someone who has just finished his first year of college.
Although this year was a small fraction of my life, I have never experienced such an immense amount of personal growth as I have now. Attending Columbia University has widened my perspective on the general sentiment of the populace of the United States and my international classmates.
At times, I found my morals and world views tested. Others seemed to be more ignorant and inconsiderate of the value of heterogeneity. Stigmatic sentiment plagued some of the most privileged (aka sheltered) minds at this university.
Although Fresno is arguably homogenous because of its extensive Hispanic population, being raised in a city where the majority is composed of minorities presents one of the most beneficial foundations that has allowed me to praise inclusion and diversity.
Being able to confront inexperienced mindsets at this school to spark discourse is important for shifting public opinion positively to value minorities.
My grandma consistently reminds me: “eres puro Mexicano.” It fills me with pride to represent the experiences of Mexican-Americans from Central California. And I can’t wait to return to school next semester to continue to share that narrative.
Anthony L. Perez, Fresno
Comments