Taxpayers Association commends Chavez for outstanding community work

The Taxpayers Association of Central California thanks Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez for his outstanding work for our community.
Chavez has a proven record of excellence. He has shown that he can work constructively with the Fresno County Board of Supervisors while doing an exceptional job of representing the interest of Fresno City Council District 5 and the entire City of Fresno. Chavez’ energy and effort make him an ideal elected representative.
He does not limit his effort to the counci. He goes beyond this, and does a number public service events. His involvement in the community sets a standard that all elected representatives should follow.
Jim Cobb, Fresno, President Taxpayers Association of Central California
