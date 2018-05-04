Andrew Janz’ integrity, platform make him best candidate to replace Nunes

Bee reporter Aleksandra Appleton reported in The Bee April 27 that Congressional District 22, had been downgraded from “safely Republican” to “likely Republican” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball, of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
CD-22 Rep. Devin Nunes is vulnerable this year not only because Andrew Janz is a strong candidate running against him, but because Nunes defended the indefensible Donald Trump, wealthy donors and corporations, instead of defending the people in CD-22.
For example, Nunes voted to take health care from 50-60,000 residents of his district when half the residents of his district are on Medi-Cal. He voted to allow the Internet Service Providers to sell personal information.
He voted to remove Environmental Protection Agency’s air and water quality standards while the Valley suffers from some of the worst air in the country, and when people in his district have tap water that is unsafe to drink due to contamination. He voted to allow people to buy guns even though they were deemed incompetent to manage their financial affairs.
Andrew Janz’ platform, integrity, and gravitas make him the best candidate for all the people of CD-22, but the road to success will require high Democratic, independent and Latino voter turnout.
James Mendez, Fresno
