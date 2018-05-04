Shane Slack of Idabel, Oklahoma throws the calf in the Tie Down Roping event during the Clovis Rodeo.
Letters to the Editor

Rodeos: An American house of horrors

May 04, 2018 01:54 PM

Rodeos have always had zero appeal for me. It is painful to watch grown men pursue terrified animals for sport as an ecstatic audience witnesses this abuse.

Roping a calf – a baby – is especially repulsive. I know that it takes tremendous skill and stamina to dominate these animals who are, of course, fighting for their lives, but what purpose does it serve in today’s world other than providing doltish entertainment for a monetary profit?

Just as circuses have been mandated to halt their abuse of captive animals, it is time society takes a closer look at this American house of horrors called rodeos.

Marsha Wernick, Fresno

