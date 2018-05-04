Rodeos: An American house of horrors

Rodeos have always had zero appeal for me. It is painful to watch grown men pursue terrified animals for sport as an ecstatic audience witnesses this abuse.
Roping a calf – a baby – is especially repulsive. I know that it takes tremendous skill and stamina to dominate these animals who are, of course, fighting for their lives, but what purpose does it serve in today’s world other than providing doltish entertainment for a monetary profit?
Just as circuses have been mandated to halt their abuse of captive animals, it is time society takes a closer look at this American house of horrors called rodeos.
Marsha Wernick, Fresno
