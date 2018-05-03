Do everyone a favor and terminate Jarrar

Randa Jarrar is a disgrace to Fresno State and civilized society. As Americans, we support and treasure freedom of speech. Since our country was founded ,many have fought and died to preserve that right.
However, freedom of speech is not a license to publicly spew venom and hate for the sole purpose of hurting others, in this case the Bush family. Is this the kind of individual we want teaching young people? The values this woman displays are reprehensible.
She brags about her $100k annual salary, and her belief that tenure prevents her from being removed from her position. She believes she is exempt from any consequences related to the way she chooses to behave, and that in itself is indicative of a serious character flaw.
In her position as a professor, she has the opportunity to influence young minds and shape the attitudes they carry forward in life. She is a poor role model for decency, common courtesy, and respect for others. She lacks empathy and compassion. If she were not an educator, I would feel nothing but pity for her. Fresno State would do the university, as well as current and future students, a service if she was terminated.
Diana L. Brooks, Fresno
