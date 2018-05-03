Take care of Logan Park before building more parks

So now someone has got a ball rolling on the parks issue, or lack of parks issue. Ten cents a day is all you need, 3/8ths cent tax, blah,blah. Who are you, Sally Struthers shlepping for money for parks?
Well watch what you wish for since I currently live at the northeast end of Logan Park and the shoddy repairs, “unlocking the gates roulette, leaving it up to the park users to finish sliding the main parking lot gates open after they have unlocked them, paving a parking lot that is never, ever used, then saying it’s not in budget to pave the main parking lot.
If you can’t take care of one, how you going to build more to take care of? More wishful thinking on the part of our council.
Dewayne Hill, Fresno
