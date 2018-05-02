What made Jarrar the best candidate for her job?

I retired several years ago after almost 30 years as a staff member at Fresno State.
I have been following very closely the issue recently raised by professor Randa Jarrar from the the English department regarding the recent death of First Lady Barbara Bush. I found her remarks and previous remarks uncovered to be despicable and really hard to understand from someone who is educated and has received tenure at Fresno State.
However, I would like to comment on the column written by a former student at Fresno State, Larry Farnsworth, and published on April 27. As he mentioned, her remarks while, despicable, were not a reason to fire her from Fresno State.
What does need to be looked at is the hiring process for its professors. Were none of her previous tirades known at the time of hire? What made her the best candidate possible in her discipline for this hire? I seriously doubt if President Joseph Castro was even at the university when she was hired. Not all tenured professors in the English department share her views.
I support President Castro and his decision on what had to happen with Jarrar.
