Tiny tax will beautify Fresno’s parks

Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld’s op-ed column April 22, chastising civic-minded and well-meaning citizens, sparks several questions regarding the future of Fresno.
In his position of authority to improve the quality of life of all citizens, he admits to the need for “more parks, better maintenance, upgrades in the parks.” However, he opposes a grass roots effort by a group of citizens to address that need.
He further confuses the issue by creating a conflict between public safety and clean, safe neighborhood parks. His adverse reaction to an increase of $0.003875 sales tax for any purpose seems narrow-minded. This initiative would allow citizens to vote in a tax as a means to improve the parks and trails system of the largest city in central California.
He mentions that state Proposition 68 is on the June 5 ballot. He implies passage of that bond measure will solve our need for more parks and improved park maintenance. Most applicants for state grant funds require a matching funds contribution.
This grass roots initiative would provide local monies and serve to enhance the state’s bond measure, so the passage of this measure should be supported by our councilman.
Details: fresnoforparks.com.
Robert Schoettler, Fresno
Comments