Host a food drive to help hungry students

This past year marks the 10-year anniversary of The Bulldog Pantry, a food pantry run by Fresno State students serving students and the community.
Ten years ago, a group of Fresno State students saw the need to address hunger around the university. Thankfully, a location adjacent to campus became available and the Bulldog Pantry began to feed hundreds of hungry families and students.
The Bulldog Pantry is unique because it was the first food pantry that served the Sierra Madre and campus community. But, the thing that makes the Bulldog Pantry different is that our organization is entirely run by Fresno State students who serve other students and the community.
So, not only do students get to experience giving back to the community but they also learn important lessons that will enrich their lives for years to come. In 2017, The Bulldog Pantry served 1,259 families with over 1,000 volunteer hours!
In order to continue the work we do, our organization relies on local business, Fresno State students, and the community’s support. So, host a food drive, volunteer and give back to those who face food insecurity by supporting The Bulldog Pantry.
Elyse Mangan, Fresno
