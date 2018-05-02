Professors should teach how to think, not what to think

I am writing concerning Randa Jarrar’s freedom-of-speech issue. She is receiving support for her “courage” and her “rights.”
Of course, she has the right to say something if she wants. However, there are several issues here that are being overlooked. If she had said ugly things about the left’s sacred cows (such as racial issues, religion, guns) I wonder if they would be so supportive.
It seems you can speak your mind as long it is the same mind as your fellow leftists. She has been invited to speak at a writers conference, touting her courage. Bet they would not be so supportive of my conservative views if I tried to speak there.
The next issue is her flat-out hubris over her tenure. You can’t touch me, you stupid taxpayers. Lastly, giving out the phone number of a mental health hotline was just juvenile.
I worked for the government for many years. We could not involve ourselves in controversial public statements or actions. We could be fired for the things she did: she invoked her employer and showed very poor judgment. Professors are supposed to teach students how to think, not what to think.
Alice Quezada, Hanford
