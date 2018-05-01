Just say the words ‘Armenian genocide’

With the passing of the Armenian genocide anniversary, I was curious to read what The White House had to say about the genocide. What caught my eye was the terms that they had used to describe the genocide, “one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century.”
When it comes to genocide, there is no competition on who had the most killings and it should not be compared. All have felt pain; all have cried; all have feared; all have seen, and all have lost something and/or someone.
Another issue that I had toward this statement it did not call this a “genocide.”
Why? Because we have an alliance with Turkey. It holds power with oil as well as land, since the U.S has military bases in Turkey. Let us not forget about article 301 of the penal code, “insulting Turkishness, has been used on those write about the Armenian genocide.
When . Barack Obama was running for the presidency, he would state there was an Armenian genocide, but once he became president The White House statement would use the word “mass atrocity.” Why can we not see what really happened? Why can we not come to terms?
Brenda Garcia, Firebaugh
