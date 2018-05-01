Deny Jarrar the attention she craves; define Fresno on our terms, not hers

Like so many other Fresno residents, I was livid when I read the extraordinarily offensive tweet from Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar. Yes, she has the same free speech protections that Milo Yiannopoulus has to speak in Berkeley (or should have), but Fresno is not accustomed to this kind of ugliness, and I don't want to get used to it.
I wish I didn't feel compelled to write this letter, because what I think we should do is deny Ms. Jarrar the attention she so obviously craves. But I want to make the point that we should define our community on our terms, not hers.
Our community believes in civil, respectful airing of diverse viewpoints, supporting our local educational institutions and helping our young people succeed. Those have been and remain my priorities, and my intention is to ignore Ms. Jarrar from this point forward.
Peter Weber, Fresno
