Castro’s decision on ‘mean-spirited’ behavior by professor was appropriate

Our community and Valley is most fortunate to have Joseph Castro serving as president of Fresno State. His background, education and leadership were once again tested, this time by what many consider to be highly inappropriate tweets concerning the late Barbara Bush made by English professor Randa Jarrar.
I felt the tone and timing of the tweets to be mean-spirited. While many called for the professor’s immediate dismissal, Mr. Castro, while disagreeing with the content of her tweets, took the appropriate steps to determine what, if any, action was warranted.
He ultimately concluded that the professor spoke as a private citizen (she is on a sabbatical leave), did not violate any laws or the university’s collective bargaining agreement, and was within her First Amendment right of freedom of speech.
I applaud Mr. Castro for his wisdom and handling of this situation.
Howard K. Watkins, Fresno
