We had annual Slave Day at my high school back in the day

I graduated from San Lorenzo High School in 1964. Our school mascot was Colonel Reb, and we were called The Rebels. The driveway in front of the school was labeled Mason-Dixon Line.
We had an annual Slave Day, in which you bid on popular kids (the cheerleaders and football players) to be your slaves for the day. They carried your books to all your classes for one day. We saw nothing wrong with all that, and that was because our teachers never told us it was wrong, and why.
That was 54 years ago. I can only pray that the teachers of Ranchos Middle School will come to realize the real truth of the Civil War and teach it appropriately. They might start with Ken Burns “The Civil War.”
The school board of Golden Valley Unified School District needs to figure out how to address the sins of our country's history, slavery being one of them. Until we honestly face our past, we can never honestly address present needs, let alone the future.
Rev. Steve Skiffington, Coarsegold
