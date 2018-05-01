Fiala shows shortsightedness in Jarrar case

I applaud Andrew Fiala for his column on the Randa Jarrar controversy (The Bee, April 29). In the space of a few hundred words, he demonstrates the extreme shortsightedness of academia today, and of himself in particular.
Mr. Fiala purports to be an ethicist, yet his analysis of the situation rests entirely on legality and says nothing about morality. Obnoxious as it was or might have been, Randa Jarrar’s free speech is protected by law, says he. No one needs to inquire further.
I disagree. Ms. Jarrar’s words were calculated to hurt. Constitutionality is one thing, but did it occur to Mr. Fiala that he might contact a Bush grandchild or two and ask them what they thought about those words? Of course not, because this is a civil rights matter. Ignore the intended victims. Family feelings be damned!
Any real ethicist would hasten to see the dual dimensions of this problem and address them. Mr. Fiala’s cherry-picking of issues here reveals poor logic and near-complete ignorance of right and wrong. Perhaps he’s a politician in the wrong job. He’s certainly no expert in his field.
Bill Secrest Jr., Fresno
Comments