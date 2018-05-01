Cake baker’s intolerance for gays boomerangs

I appreciate cake baker Jack Phillips’ heartfelt commentary on the Supreme Court ruling on his business fight with a gay couple. I unequivocally condemn the threats of violence made against him. Those making such threats hypocritically exhibit the intolerance they undoubtedly would claim to abhor.
I understand why he fears being rejected – being the victim of intolerance – by a society whose values are evolving, but does he not see that he is being intolerant when he treats the same-sex couple as unworthy of his creative efforts?
The ACLU and I will vigorously defend his beliefs from ever being “banished from the marketplace;” but let’s be clear: while one’s thoughts and feelings are sacrosanct, one’s deeds are not. I might sincerely believe, for example, that members of a given faith tradition are servants of Satan or that men with tattooed faces are surely criminals, but that would not entitle me to treat those people with disrespect.
While he may prove that the gay plaintiffs in Craig v. Masterpiece Cakeshop violate his interpretation of morality, he has no way to show they are immoral in any objective sense. “Judge not, that you be not judged,” said the man who ate with sinners and tax collectors.
Robert Pethoud, Fresno
Comments