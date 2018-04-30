Tenured professor at Fresno State encourages colleagues not to be mean-spirited

In light of recent events regarding professor Randa Jarrar at Fresno State, I value free speech, and want to emphasize that tenure is important for protecting controversial research and teaching from political or administrative reprisal.
In addition, tenure gives university professors the freedom to use their expertise and training to state truths and explain ideas that might be difficult or unpopular for students and readers of their research.
As a tenured professor at Fresno State, it is my opinion that as faculty, we conduct ourselves in a respectful manner when engaged in our public lives. In doing this, we aim to set good examples for intelligent civil discourse for our students and community, even if that discourse runs contrary to popular opinion.
I urge my fellow faculty to be “diverse” and “bold,” not mean-spirited; since, by being respectful we have the best chances of conveying our possibly diverse ideas and opinions.
Lance Burger, Fresno
