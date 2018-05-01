May the Armenian genocide never be repeated

For 37 of my 62 years, I saw anguish in my father’s eyes; reflections of horrors he witnessed as a child.
I’m a daughter and granddaughter of genocide survivors and member of the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee – Fresno. April 24 symbolizes a day of reflection and remembrance of lives lost in 1915 during the dark days of Turkey’s Ottoman regime. Because of my Christian faith, I’ve never viewed it as a day of hatred toward the perpetrators.
Some say Armenians should attempt to reconcile their past. However, without acknowledgement or recognition, it’s impossible to have reconciliation with a government that refuses to accept historical facts. Though the present government of Turkey had nothing to do with the actions of their ancestors, the mere utterance of the words, “Armenian genocide” is considered an insult and can result in arrest.
Continued denials prevent healing and closure of open wounds in the hearts of all Armenians.
As we commemorate the 103rd anniversary of this tragedy, I thank Rep. Devin Nunes for his poignant words in recognizing it as genocide. We must educate our children and the world to prevent crimes of the past from repetition in the future. If we become complacent, history will be forgotten.
Clarice Krikorian, Fresno
Comments