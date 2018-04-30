Learn from Selma’s school board mistakes

Central Unified School District parents need to learn from the mistake recall of some Selma Unified school board members in 2015.
I was one of those members recalled for doing my job by putting kids first. After a year and a half, the school board member who replaced me now thanks me for bringing in our new superintendent at Selma Unified, Tanya. Fisher.
They love the job and new direction so much they have given her a contract extension and a salary increase from what I’ve been told. He also mentioned that he was begged to run; he didn’t want to do it. So now we have board members who really didn’t want to do the job. (Rubber stamps.) Our kids deserve better than that.
The special-interest group wanting a recall in Central Unified should do its homework and let the elected officials do their jobs. Otherwise they will end up with board members that are basically hand picked by a special interest group to do their bidding.
Roger Orosco, Selma
