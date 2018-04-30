For free speech, but disappointed in how Jarrar’s presented her views

I don’t care what Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar’s political opinions are or what her feelings are for the Bush family in general.
I do believe in free speech. However, I was so disappointed in the presentation of her ideas.
As a professor of the English language and literature, to revert to name-calling, labeling and profanity was, frankly, embarrassing. That a professor from my alm mater would expound publicly like a high school sophomore made me cringe.
Also the small-mindedness was disappointing. That an entire person’s life could be summed up in one thoughtless comment was so ungenerous.
I can only pray that when I pass, people will not focus on the many thoughtless, critical, unkind things that have slipped out of my mouth, to my regret, and instead focus on my feeble attempts to make a difference.
The F-bomb does not mean something is “really true” even though that is how it is used these days.
I hope the administration will look at Jarrar’s teaching record and production of student work before making any decisions that affect her career and not be so ungenerous, as she was, to base her life on one thoughtless public comment.
April Smith, Clovis
