Fresno for Park initiative benefits children and families

I am a mom of two young children, ages 3 and 5, and I am excited and proud of our community for coming together and launching this new Fresno for Parks initiative.
I currently live near Van Ness Boulevard and Clinton Avenue, but I used to live near a pocket park in New York where I would take my kids and play for hours.
It was my lifeline while my husband worked long hours, and the best thing for our family’s emotional health.
Now, the closest park to our home in Fresno is run down and dirty, the equipment is broken, and the restrooms are locked.
Because of this, we have to drive across town to access a park that feels safe and usable.
This Parks measure will directly benefit children and families across the entire city, especially in neighborhoods like mine where better parks are truly needed the most.
I’m also eager for the after-school programs and recreational activities that this measure will help fund.
It’s time for our city to make some drastic changes to our parks programs, and this initiative is the step in the right direction, not just for our children, but also for generations to come.
Grace Poulsen, Fresno
