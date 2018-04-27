Political sign vandals show disrespect

While driving around Fresno this morning, I noticed two irregularities. A Travis Allen sign had been spray painted in black and a Devin Nunes sign had been removed. Both of these signs were on major intersections on West Shaw Avenue.
Quite frankly, I want to thank those who did this.
Not only does one see the defamation of the Allen sign (wherein you won’t look at the other posted signs), but you will remember come June 5 that candidate’s name which had been spray painted in black. It’s obvious Nunes’ sign was removed, because his was the one in the middle of a large group of signs.
These young pranksters are getting a thrill out of this – probably late at night. Maybe when they grow up, they might understand the meaning of “respect.”
Diana Stevens, Fresno
