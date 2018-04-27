Carol Moses for Madera County judge

My spouse, Elizabeth, and I are proud to support Carol Moses for Madera County Superior Court Judge. She possess the qualities we admire most for those who seek a public position of this importance: integrity, experience and knowledge.
Her law-enforcement experience as Yosemite National Park Federal Ranger followed by a second career as a attorney in Madera and Fresno Counties provides an excellent foundation for Superior Court Judge. Carol's diverse work history will provide the citizens of Madera County with a well balanced judicial perspective that combines legal experience with hands on law enforcement realties.
Vote Carol Moses for Madera County Superior Court Judge.
Ron Manfredi, Madera
