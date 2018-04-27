Put ‘class cam’ on every classroom at Fresno State. Keep teachers on their toes.

When Fresno State does not show good taste in hires, it will get professors who demonstrate bad taste. Free speech means never having to throw any tenured professor out. Randa Jarrar is now a fixture, but I do hope that students will choose their professors carefully and avoid her classes.
A win-win, high-tech solution would be to install cameras in every Fresno State classroom, a system programmed to film, say, 10 classes per day of all those scheduled and put them out on YouTube, with no special light on the camera to indicate that filming was taking place.
The public would then have an honest sample of the quality and content of instruction. This would benefit the quality of instruction (and what better free advertising for your course if you are good?) while reducing the plague of canceled classes.
(Who wants the embarrassment of 50 minutes of YouTube time on an empty classroom?) There should be nothing secret about what is said and discussed in a classroom, nothing private. It should be an open forum.
I would be so amused to see certain bullying, lazy profs suddenly a whole lot nicer, and on their toes.
Roberta Genini, Fresno
Comments