Refreshed Fresno parks would help reduce crime in neighborhoods

Our Fresno City Council talks a lot about “public safety” but instead of only focusing on law-enforcement, I hope they also start supporting smart, long-term decisions for our city that will create safe spaces for families and children.
The proposed ballot measure for Safe, Clean Parks in Fresno includes funding for a potential Park Ranger program that will help reduce crime, vandalism and homelessness in parks. These programs have proven to be successful in similar-sized cities, and a recent parks transformation project in San Jose showed that having more residents outside and interacting with one another lowered crime rates in the surrounding neighborhood.
The parks measure will also fund after-school programs and job training for at-risk youth. This could be a game-changer for Fresno families.
What will make a lasting impact on the safety of our children? I believe it is funding safe programs and spaces for our youth. I’ll be voting Yes on the parks measure. Let’s fix our safety problems proactively and put our money towards long-term solutions that will have tangible benefits for our residents.
Brian King, Fresno
Comments