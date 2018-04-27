Bredefeld essay ‘despicable’ since his area has Woodward Park

A coalition of community organizations that work tirelessly to improve quality of life in Fresno has created an opportunity for everyone to help.
The Fresno Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Initiative means that when you spend $3 in Fresno, you will be charged about one extra penny. All our pennies will add up to millions of dollars for cleaner and safer parks, street beautification, trails, after-school programs to keep kids engaged and out of trouble, services for needy seniors and matching grant opportunities for arts and culture.
I found Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld’s opinion piece against this initiative somewhat despicable, especially since his constituents already have the benefit of Woodward Park nearby.
If we all chip in 3/8 of a cent when we make purchases, the Parks Master Plan could be implemented and all our neighborhoods could be improved. Imagine a Fresno with cleaner air, lower crime, prettier streets, healthier children, and more arts and recreation opportunities.
When you see someone with a petition in the next few weeks, please add your name to the 35,000 signatures we need to get Fresno Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks on the November ballot. Fresno For parks!
Andrea Farber De Zubiria, Fresno
