Proud to be a Fresno State Bulldog

Much has been made of the ill-advised tweets of two Fresno State faculty this year. Fact is, though, every day for the past 107 years, this fine university has been on the same visionary mission, to transform the lives of young valley students into engaged citizens with a college degree in hand.
What’s been lost in the hubbub is that the work of Fresno State isn’t about the private opinions of a few faculty, but about inculcating skills and knowledge into the minds of tens of thousands of eager students.
Some of the most talented faculty, staff and administrators at Fresno State are deeply conservative. Yet every day they reach across their personal opinions and enthusiastically join their more liberal colleagues, to attain the vision of a Central Valley transformed through the higher education we all dedicate our lives to.
This is Fresno State. From athletics to academics, we are a wholesome, passionate, tireless community of educators who dedicated every waking hour to the success of our students. If there’s one thing I teach my students about information literacy, keep your thumbs in your pockets and your minds open. It is a wonderful thing to be a proud Bulldog!
