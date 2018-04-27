Williams gets love, acceptance from Fresno State fans

We love Vintage Days, attending nearly every year. I follow my wife for a time and grab a shady spot whenever I can. This year was no different until I encountered Fresno State basketball player, Bryson Williams, while seeking some shade.
I unassumingly approached him like we were old friends. He graciously engaged me. What a beautiful young man, a tribute to his family.
I wasted no time, directly engaging him about his decision to leave Fresno State. He felt he had no choice because he had only two years left and wanted to develop his game. In talking to him, I realized that he really had not considered asking his coach for a red-shirt year so he could further develop his game here while playing in his hometown where everyone obviously loved and supported him.
I advised him no matter where he went, he would never find the love and acceptance that he has right here. I encouraged him to present his desires to the coach. In that way, whatever the coach says will be exactly what he needs to hear to make his decision easy.
I hope the coach would make a decision that all Fresno State basketball fans can appreciate.
Gareth C. Houghton, Sanger
Comments