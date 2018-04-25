10 cents a day for safe, clean parks is a good deal

The proposed ballot initiative to fund Fresno parks, street beautification and cleanup, trails, job training and arts programs is a great opportunity for our community.
Clearly there is public support for maintaining streets and city buildings. Parks maintenance and improvement should be considered a part of that effort. As a fiscal conservative, I worry when things are left to rot, because I know it ends up only costing more in the end.
Earlier this year, the Fresno City Council approved a comprehensive parks master plan, but it included no mechanism to pay for the much-needed park improvements. A 3/8-cent sales tax will provide the necessary funds to do this, especially when matched with other state and local funding sources.
Lip service by those who say they want more parks and cleaner communities, but don’t have a funding solution, won’t get the job done. The Safe, Clean Parks in Fresno initiative is expected to cost the average citizen about a dime per day. I think 10 cents a day is a very wise investment for the voters of Fresno.
