Devin Nunes is Valley’s comedy character

A Valley congressman, Rep. Devin Nunes, appears to be auditioning for a comedic role in a remake of a popular comedy. In a series of amateur “performances,” Nunes’s reprisal of Inspector Clouseau, the too clever by half, bumbling detective, played by Peter Sellers in the original “Pink Panther,” make Nunes a leading candidate for the remake of this film.
To wit, discovering documents that were originally given to him by the White House; releasing his committee’s report that actually undermines the individual the report was designed to defend; and by forcing the release of confidential materials that, in turn, demonstrate the validity of the Special Counsel’s investigation all too clearly illustrate that he’s ready for the lead in the role of the detective who can’t detect – mon dieu.
Roger LaJeunesse, Fresno
